Pirates' Nick Burdi: Enters camp restriction-free
Burdi (biceps) reported to spring training this week without any restrictions to his throwing program, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.
Burdi will be a full participant to begin camp after he required season-ending surgery last June to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome. Prior to getting shut down, Burdi had been lit up for nine runs over 8.2 innings, though he picked up 17 strikeouts on the back of his upper-90s fastball. Assuming Burdi can quickly regain his pre-surgery velocity in camp, he could emerge as a dominant setup man in front of newly minted closer Keone Kela.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the third base position
Third base is so loaded with big bats that you could wait half the draft to take your first....
-
Strategies for the second base position
Second base is an interesting position of speedsters and upside plays, but the number of "safe"...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: 10 risk factors to consider
It's not that you need to avoid these 10 players entirely. But it's worth acknowledging the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.