Burdi (biceps) reported to spring training this week without any restrictions to his throwing program, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

Burdi will be a full participant to begin camp after he required season-ending surgery last June to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome. Prior to getting shut down, Burdi had been lit up for nine runs over 8.2 innings, though he picked up 17 strikeouts on the back of his upper-90s fastball. Assuming Burdi can quickly regain his pre-surgery velocity in camp, he could emerge as a dominant setup man in front of newly minted closer Keone Kela.