Burdi walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Brewers.

Burdi was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning. After surrendering a leadoff walk, he was able to rebound, striking out Ben Gamel and inducing a double play from Lorenzo Cain to end the game and record his first career save. Given the lack of updates on Keone Kela (illness) and Kyle Crick's (shoulder) recent placement on the injured list, Burdi could be in line for save opportunities for the foreseeable future.