Burdi was placed on the 45-day injured list with an unspecified elbow injury Wednesday.

The Pirates handled the oft-injured righty cautiously early in the season, avoiding using him on back-to-back days, but the injury bug returned nonetheless. He picked up his first career save in one of his three appearances this season but may not pitch again this year, as there will be little over a week left in the season if he returns when first eligible in mid-September. Burdi has thrown just 43.1 total innings across all levels since the start of the 2016 season. Keone Kela will be the Pirates' closer when he returns from the COVID-19 injured list.