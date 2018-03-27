The Pirates aren't counting on Burdi (elbow) to join the big-league bullpen until August if his rehab goes according to plan, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Burdi underwent Tommy John surgery in late May of 2017, so it would seem the Pirates are preparing for a 14-month timeline for a full recovery. Prior to going under the knife, Burdi was viewed within the Twins organization as a potential closer down the road, with the right-hander validating that optimism with a 0.53 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 17 innings at Double-A Chattanooga before the injury surfaced. Burdi will face an uphill battle to regain the triple-digit fastball velocity he flashed pre-surgery, but the Rule 5 selection is an intriguing project for Pittsburgh.