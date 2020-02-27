Play

Burdi struck out two batters in a scoreless fourth inning against Boston on Wednesday.

The righty's season ended in late April last year, when he suffered a nerve injury relating to thoracic outlet syndrome. Manager Derek Shelton remains cautious regarding his pitcher's health. "It's just making sure every time he goes out, he's feeling OK -- not only today, but he's definitely one of those guys we're checking in with tomorrow just to make sure he feels the way he should," Shelton noted. Burdi reached 100 mph with his fastball Wednesday.

