Burdi struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning against the Cardinals on Sunday.

While manager Derek Shelton hasn't committed to Burdi as his closer, it's difficult seeing the team go in any other direction. The hard-throwing righty -- he touched 99 mph Sunday, also features a sharp-breaking slider. In fact, he whiffed Paul Goldschmidt on three consecutive sliders. The outing was Burdi's first since suffering a season-ending biceps injury in 2019.