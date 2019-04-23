Burdi (biceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Burdi was diagnosed with a strained biceps tendon and flexor mass earlier in the day by team physicians, but he could avoid surgery, which would mean a faster recovery time for the reliever. He'll require more than the 10-day minimum while on the injured list and has been ruled out indefinitely. The Pirates have recalled Steven Brault from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

