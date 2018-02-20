Burdi (elbow) was transfered to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

This was a move to make room on the 40-man roster for recently acquired outfielder Bryce Brentz. Burdi, a Rule 5 pick, is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, so he was a clear choice to move to the 60-day DL. At this point, it seems like the right-hander is still on track to return to game action sometime over the summer.