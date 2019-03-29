Burdi struck out three batters in a scoreless ninth inning Thursday against Cincinnati.

The Rule 5 pickup mixed a high 90s fastball with a sharp-breaking slider, setting the Reds down in order. Burdi took one of the team's last bullpen spots out of spring training, but he could find himself pitching in more meaningful situations with continued success. For the time being, however, Burdi will simply try to establish himself in the majors after totaling only three big league appearances.

