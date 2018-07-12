Pirates' Nick Burdi: Nearing rehab assignment
Burdi (elbow) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment within the next couple of weeks, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The Rule 5 pick has been sidelined all season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he required last summer. Now 13 months removed from the procedure, Burdi has resumed pitching in simulated games and will soon be ready to advance to the final phase of the rehab process. Given how long he has been sidelined, Burdi will likely need the entire 30-day rehab window in the minors to prove to the Pirates that he's healthy and ready to join the big club. He's not expected to be activated from the 60-day disabled list until at least August.
