Pirates' Nick Burdi: Nearing simulated-game action
Burdi (elbow) is expected to appear in simulated games at extended spring training beginning in early June, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The report likely means that Burdi has progressed to throwing off a mound, with facing hitters representing the next hurdle he'll need to clear as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery. He'll likely appear in several simulated games before the Pirates send him out on an extended minor-league rehab assignment. Once activated from the 60-day disabled list, Burdi, a Rule 5 selection this past winter, will need to be included on the Pirates' 25-man roster or else he'll be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Twins.
