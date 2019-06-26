Burdi (biceps) underwent surgery to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome Tuesday and will miss the rest of the 2019 season.

Burdi was already on the 60-day injured list due to a right biceps strain and resumed throwing earlier in June, but he'll now miss the remainder of the season after surgery. The 26-year-old is expected to be fully cleared for baseball activities by spring training.

