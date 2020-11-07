site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Nick Burdi: Outrighted to Triple-A
Burdi (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Burdi was designated for assignment Sunday after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Although he'll miss the entire 2021 season due to the procedure, he'll remain in the Pirates' organization.
