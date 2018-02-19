Pirates' Nick Burdi: Progressing well in rehab
General manager Neal Huntington said Burdi (elbow) is progressing well in his throwing program and could resume mound work after spring training, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Burdi, who was picked by the Phillies in last year's Rule 5 draft before being traded to the Pirates, remains on track in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last May. The flamethrowing 25-year-old impressed during his brief time with Double-A Chattanooga in 2017 before injuring himself, posting a 0.53 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB across 17 innings of relief. Barring any setbacks as he continues to progress through his throwing program, Burdi could be back in action sometime this summer.
