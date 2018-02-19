General manager Neal Huntington said Burdi (elbow) is progressing well in his throwing program and could resume mound work after spring training, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Burdi, who was picked by the Phillies in last year's Rule 5 draft before being traded to the Pirates, remains on track in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last May. The flamethrowing 25-year-old impressed during his brief time with Double-A Chattanooga in 2017 before injuring himself, posting a 0.53 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB across 17 innings of relief. Barring any setbacks as he continues to progress through his throwing program, Burdi could be back in action sometime this summer.

