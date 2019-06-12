Burdi (biceps) played catch Wednesday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Burdi has been shut down from throwing since suffering a strained biceps tendon back in mid-April, so this is a step in the right direction for the right-hander. That said, it remains to be seen when he'll be cleared to resume mound work, leaving him without a return date.

More News
Our Latest Stories