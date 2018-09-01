Burdi (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Saturday and added to the Pirates' active roster.

Burdi has pitched nine innings this season at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A while working his way back from Tommy john surgery. He allowed a combined seven runs on 16 hits and six walks while striking out 14. The 25-year-old has an electric fastball and slider, though, like most relief prospects, he comes with command concerns.