A second opinion on Burdi's strained right biceps tendon and flexor mass confirmed that he has no structural damage, but he's set to receive a third opinion soon, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Burdi continues to receive fairly good news, and it appears that he'll be able to avoid surgery. Further details on his recovery timetable should become clear after he receives yet another opinion.

More News
Our Latest Stories