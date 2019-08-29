Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Burdi (biceps) is on track to ramp up his activity within the next 10 days to two weeks, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Initially placed on the injured list in April with a strained biceps, Burdi had resumed a throwing program in June before he was shut down again after developing symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome, for which he required season-ending surgery. The procedure has apparently done its part to alleviate those symptoms over the past two months, so he'll now prepare to take the first meaningful step forward in the rehab process. The Pirates may not have a strong feel for Burdi's availability for the start of the 2020 season until reassessing his condition in spring training.