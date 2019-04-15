Pirates' Nick Burdi: Shuts down Nats Sunday
Burdi hurled a scoreless seventh inning Sunday, allowing one hit while striking out one batter.
The Rule 5 pick is becoming more important to the team's bullpen by the day. He's compiled five consecutive scoreless outings after giving up three runs in his first three appearances. Burdi holds an impressive 13:1 K:BB in 6.2 innings and could move into a more high-leverage situation due to Keone Kela's and Richard Rodriguez's inconsistencies.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...