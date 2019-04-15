Burdi hurled a scoreless seventh inning Sunday, allowing one hit while striking out one batter.

The Rule 5 pick is becoming more important to the team's bullpen by the day. He's compiled five consecutive scoreless outings after giving up three runs in his first three appearances. Burdi holds an impressive 13:1 K:BB in 6.2 innings and could move into a more high-leverage situation due to Keone Kela's and Richard Rodriguez's inconsistencies.

