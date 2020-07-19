Burdi allowed one run on two hits in the ninth inning against Cleveland on Saturday. He struck out two batters.

Manager Derek Shelton said the team will not have a set closer with Keone Kela (virus) out, leaving Burdi in contention for save opportunities with Kyle Crick, Richard Rodriguez and possibly Michael Feliz. Crick pitched poorly Saturday, leaving the door open. For his part, Burdi looked better than Crick, consistently reaching the upper 90s with his heater while Crick sat in the low 90s.