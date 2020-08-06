The Pirates have ruled Burdi (elbow) out for the remainder of the season after he was placed on the 45-day injured list Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Burdi is technically eligible to return from the IL on Sept. 18, but the Pirates won't have him ramp up at that point with the regular season ending about a week and a half later. At this time, Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said the team is still gathering more information about the extent of Burdi's right elbow injury, so no formal timeline for his recovery has been established. The elbow injury is the latest in a string of arm-related setbacks for Burdi, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 and missed most of the 2019 season after requiring surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome.