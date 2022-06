Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Gonzales is considered day-to-day with heel discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gonzales exited Tuesday's game at Double-A Altoona, but his injury doesn't appear to be particularly concerning. Over 25 games in May, the 23-year-old hit .266 with two homers, five doubles, 16 runs, nine RBI and a stolen base.