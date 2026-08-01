Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Extends hitting streak to 15 games

Gonzales went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Reds.

Gonzales jump-started the Pirates' offense in the first inning with a two-RBI single, extending his hitting streak to 15 games. He's hit .379 in that span, also collecting eight RBI and 11 runs scored to go along with two home runs. Gonzales' performance at the plate was overshadowed by a defensive miscue that cost the Pirates a win, but he should remain the team's primary third baseman for at least the next month with Konnor Griffin (finger) sidelined.