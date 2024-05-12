Gonzales is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Following his call-up from Triple-A Indianapolis, Gonzales had started at second base in the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored. He'll give way to Alika Williams on Sunday, and the two could end up operating in a timeshare at the keystone until Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) returns from the injured list. Jared Triolo has acted as the Pirates' primary second baseman this season, but he'll see the majority of the starts at the hot corner while Hayes is on the mend.