Gonzales is dealing with right plantar fasciitis and will be required to spend 2-4 weeks in a walking boot, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Gonzales was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday and will be shut down for several weeks after visiting with a foot and ankle specialist. While the right-hander was initially believed to be dealing with heel soreness, he'll likely be kept out of game action until at least late July or early August following his new diagnosis.

