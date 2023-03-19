Gonzales was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Gonzales is one of the Pirates' top prospects and had a strong showing in big-league camp with a 1.004 OPS in 16 contests. He spent most of 2022 at Double-A Altoona and had a .263/.383/.429 slash line, so he should move up to Triple-A Indianapolis this year.
