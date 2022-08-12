Gonzales (heel) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Gonzales was on the injured list with plantar fasciitis since the end of May, but he recently began a rehab assignment and went 3-for-10 with a triple, a double, four RBI, a run and a steal over three games. He's now been cleared to rejoin Double-A Altoona.

More News