Gonzales (heel) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Gonzales was on the injured list with plantar fasciitis since the end of May, but he recently began a rehab assignment and went 3-for-10 with a triple, a double, four RBI, a run and a steal over three games. He's now been cleared to rejoin Double-A Altoona.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Game action imminent•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Out of walking boot•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Close to shedding boot•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Managing right plantar fasciitis•