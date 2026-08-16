Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Remaining out of lineup

Gonzales will be out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox while he continues to recover from a facial contusion, MLB.com reports.

He'll be relegated to the bench for the second day in a row after he made an early exit in Friday's 8-4 win after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch in the fifth inning. Gonzales was cleared for full activities Saturday and was available off the bench, but he went unused in the Pirates' 4-0 loss. The Pirates will go with Nick Yorke at third base Sunday, but Gonzales could be called upon to pinch hit for him or spell him in the field at some point during the contest.