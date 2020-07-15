The Pirates plan to add Gonzales to their 60-man player pool later this week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gonzales has already arrived at the Pirates' alternative training site in Altoona and will await the results of his COVID-19 intake tests before he's cleared to work out with the team. The No. 7 overall pick in June's first-year player draft is unlikely to contribute for the big club in 2020, but he should benefit from the exposure to a professional environment over the next few months.