Double-A Altoona transferred Gonzales (heel) from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day iL on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

When he was first placed on the IL on June 1, Gonzales was considered day-to-day with heel soreness, but the injury was evidently more serious than the Pirates initially believed. The 2020 first-round pick now looks like he'll be sidelined through the end of July, which is another blow to what had already been a somewhat down season for the 23-year-old. Prior to getting hurt, Gonzales was producing slightly better than the league-average player (113 wRC+, .341 wOBA) and had struck out in 32.8 percent of his plate appearances.