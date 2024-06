Gonzales went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Reds.

Gonzales was in a cold spell entering Tuesday's contest, as he had gone just 1-for-23 with eight strikeouts across his past seven games. He snapped out of that slump with his second three-hit performance of the season. Despite the recent downturn, Gonzales has enjoyed his most sustained success in the majors, maintaining a .282 average and .755 OPS across 161 plate appearances.