Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Struggling out of break
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzales went 1-for-4 with two runs scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Gonzales led off the eighth inning with a single before coming around to score, also snapping a three-game hitless streak. He has struggled out of the All-Star break and more broadly in July, going only 13-for-70 with one home run, four RBI and seven runs scored across 19 games.
