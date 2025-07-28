default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gonzales went 1-for-4 with two runs scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Gonzales led off the eighth inning with a single before coming around to score, also snapping a three-game hitless streak. He has struggled out of the All-Star break and more broadly in July, going only 13-for-70 with one home run, four RBI and seven runs scored across 19 games.

More News