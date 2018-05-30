Kingham allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out four.

Kingham was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's start in order to fill the void left in the rotation following Ivan Nova's (finger) placement on the disabled list. The young pitcher did enough to put his team in a position to win the contest, but the Pirates' bullpen quickly squandered the opportunity following his removal. Kingham owns a 3.75 ERA through his four starts this season and currently lines up to take on the Cardinals on Sunday.