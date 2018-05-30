Pirates' Nick Kingham: Allows three runs Tuesday
Kingham allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out four.
Kingham was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's start in order to fill the void left in the rotation following Ivan Nova's (finger) placement on the disabled list. The young pitcher did enough to put his team in a position to win the contest, but the Pirates' bullpen quickly squandered the opportunity following his removal. Kingham owns a 3.75 ERA through his four starts this season and currently lines up to take on the Cardinals on Sunday.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Lined up for two-start week•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Joining rotation Tuesday against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Could make spot start Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: No room in rotation•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Optioned down again•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Takes loss despite quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...