Kingham gave up one run on three hits while striking out six over six innings Wednesday for Triple-A Indianapolis.

The 26-year-old righty has fanned 16 hitters through his first 11 innings this season in the International League. That's not indicative of the type of pitcher he will be in the big leagues, where he will likely settle in as a typical No. 4 or No. 5 starter. Whenever the Pirates need a replacement in the rotation, Kingham should be the guy who gets the call, provided his schedule lines up.