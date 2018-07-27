Kingham (5-5) allowed six earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out one across three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mets.

Kingham never got on track, surrendering at least one run in each of the three innings he pitched. He was uncharacteristically wild, walking a season-worst four batters in his short outing. Most of Kingham's struggles have come on the road this season -- he has a 5.54 ERA in 26 innings pitched away from home -- so this was an unexpected result against a weak lineup. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come Wednesday against the Cubs.