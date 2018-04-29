Pirates' Nick Kingham: Called up Sunday
Kingham was promoted to the Pirates on Sunday to make his major-league debut against the Cardinals.
Kingham was announced as the starter Friday, but the move was made official prior to Sunday's game. The Pirates called up Kingman because they play six games in five days due to a doubleheader, so they needed a spot start. Kingman will make his first career start Sunday against St. Louis, and figures to head back down to the minors following the matchup.
