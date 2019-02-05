Kingham is slated to compete with Jordan Lyles and Steven Brault for the final spot in the Pirates' rotation during spring training, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Poor health slowed Kingham's ascent through the minors after he was a fourth-round pick in 2010, but the right-hander avoided the injury bug and shined at Triple-A Indianapolis to earn multiple looks in the Pittsburgh rotation in 2018. Kingham turned in a few excellent outings during his time in the majors, but his overall body of work (5.21 ERA, 1.38 WHIP in 76 innings) left much to be desired. General manager Neal Huntington stated in January that Lyles is viewed as the early frontrunner for the No. 5 starting gig, so it's most likely that Kingham will open the 2019 campaign in the Triple-A Indianapolis rotation or as a long reliever with the big club.