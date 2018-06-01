Pirates' Nick Kingham: Confirmed for another start
Kingham will make a second consecutive start in place of the injured Ivan Nova (finger) in Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Nova reported some improvement with his sprained right right finger after playing catch Tuesday and is hopeful to avoid a long-term stay on the 10-day disabled list, but since he isn't eligible for activation until June 4, Kingham will take the hill again in his stead. Kingham took a no-decision his last time out Tuesday against the Cubs, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four. Through his first four outings in the big leagues, Kingham owns a 3.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB over 24 frames.
