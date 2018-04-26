Pirates' Nick Kingham: Could get Sunday start
Kingham is no longer listed as Triple-A Indianapolis' scheduled starter for Saturday, suggesting he could be recalled to take the hill Sunday for the Pirates against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The Pirates' doubleheader Wednesday with the Tigers created a stretch of six games in five days, so Pittsburgh will require a spot starter Sunday to keep each member of the five-man rotation on his normal rest. It looks like the decision on Sunday's starter will most likely come down to Kingham or long reliever Tyler Glasnow, who has already covered three-plus innings out of the bullpen on two occasions this season. Glasnow largely struggled in his 13 starts with the big club in 2017, so the Pirates could be inclined to give Kingham a spin Sunday in what would mark his major-league debut. The 26-year-old has been stellar through his first four starts at Triple-A this season, compiling a 1.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB in 22.2 innings.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Another excellent start at Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Potential midseason recall•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Looking good in Grapefruit League•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Makes first appearance Thursday•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Timetable becomes more clear•
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...