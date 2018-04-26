Kingham is no longer listed as Triple-A Indianapolis' scheduled starter for Saturday, suggesting he could be recalled to take the hill Sunday for the Pirates against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates' doubleheader Wednesday with the Tigers created a stretch of six games in five days, so Pittsburgh will require a spot starter Sunday to keep each member of the five-man rotation on his normal rest. It looks like the decision on Sunday's starter will most likely come down to Kingham or long reliever Tyler Glasnow, who has already covered three-plus innings out of the bullpen on two occasions this season. Glasnow largely struggled in his 13 starts with the big club in 2017, so the Pirates could be inclined to give Kingham a spin Sunday in what would mark his major-league debut. The 26-year-old has been stellar through his first four starts at Triple-A this season, compiling a 1.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB in 22.2 innings.