Pirates' Nick Kingham: Could make spot start Tuesday
Kingham could make a spot start against the Cubs on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Kingham could step into the rotation for a spot start next week if Ivan Nova, who is dealing with a strained ligament in his right index finger, is unable to take his turn in the rotation. The 26-year-old could even stick in the rotation if Nova requires a stint on the disabled list. Through three big-league starts this season, Kingham owns a 3.44 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 21:2 K:BB across 18.1 innings.
