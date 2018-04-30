Pirates' Nick Kingham: Dazzles in debut
Kingham (1-0) shut out the Cardinals over seven innings Sunday. He allowed just one hit and struck out nine.
Kingham carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before Paul DeJong slapped a single to left field with two outs in the frame. The 26-year-old was able to retire the next batter and exited his major-league debut with a brilliant seven-inning performance. Kingham was originally only expected to make a spot start for the Pirates, but the team will have a difficult time optioning him back to Triple-A Indianapolis following Sunday's gem. The Pirates travel to Milwaukee for an upcoming weekend series, but it remains to be seen if Kingham will be afforded another run through the rotation or not.
