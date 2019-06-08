Kingham was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday.

The right-hander struggled mightily to begin the season with a 9.61 ERA and a 2.02 WHIP in 34.2 innings pitched, so the move was not very surprising. Kingham was out of options, so he'll be removed from the 40-man roster. He showed some flashes of promise last season, but his performance this year might dissuade other teams from claiming him off waivers. Michael Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take his place in the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories