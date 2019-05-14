Kingham (1-1) coughed up seven runs on 10 hits and a walk across four innings Monday, taking the loss to Arizona. He struck out two batters and yielded a home run.

There aren't many positives to take out of this performance by Kingham as he allowed at least one run in all four innings. It was capped off by Eduardo Escobar's solo shot in the fourth frame to put the game out of reach. The 27-year-old's ERA inflated to 7.84 in 20.2 innings this season. It's unclear when he'll move back to the bullpen, but his next start is currently lined up for Saturday in San Diego.