Kingham allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings Sunday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Kingham got a spot start in the place of Ivan Nova (personal) and pitched well in the shortened outing. Because he has most recently pitched at the major-league level in relief, Kingham was able to throw only 73 pitches before being yanked, despite his relative effectiveness. It's unclear how long Nova will remain away from the team, though even if Kingham remains in the rotation, he'll have to cut down on his 2.0 HR/9.