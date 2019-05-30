Pirates' Nick Kingham: Gets another start
Kingham will start Saturday against the Brewers, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Kingham will stick in the rotation for at least one more turn as the Pirates continue to deal with a slew of injuries. In three starts this season, the right-hander owns an unsightly 8.53 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 12.2 innings of work.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Starting Game 1 Monday•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Struggles as primary pitcher•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: May be on outs for rotation•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Drilled for seven runs•
-
Pirates' Nick Kingham: Starting again Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.