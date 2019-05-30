Kingham will start Saturday against the Brewers, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Kingham will stick in the rotation for at least one more turn as the Pirates continue to deal with a slew of injuries. In three starts this season, the right-hander owns an unsightly 8.53 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 12.2 innings of work.

