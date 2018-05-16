Pirates' Nick Kingham: In line to start Saturday
The Pirates are expected to recall Kingham from Double-A Altoona to have him start Saturday's game against the Padres, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
After tossing seven scoreless, no-hit innings in his MLB debut April 29, Kingham made another start for the Pirates five days later before being optioned to the minors. The demotion wasn't a result of any dissatisfaction with Kingham's performance; rather, a slew of off days over the first two weeks of May prompted the Pirates to go with a four-man rotation. With a fifth starter first required Saturday, Kingham will be able to take the hill on his typical four days' rest after covering five innings in his turn for Altoona on Monday. The 26-year-old will likely need to deliver a quality outing Saturday if he hopes to retain a rotation spot the following week, when Joe Musgrove (shoulder) is scheduled to come off the 10-day disabled list and claim a starting role.
