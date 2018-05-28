Pirates' Nick Kingham: Joining rotation Tuesday against Cubs
Kingham was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and will start Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Ivan Nova (sprained finger) landed on the 10-day disabled list, and Kingham will take his rotation spot for now. The 26-year-old righty has a 2.12. ERA in six starts at Triple-A and a 3.44 ERA in three big-league starts this season. He has 51 strikeouts over 48 innings across the two levels. If he pitches well while Nova is sidelined, it's possible the Pirates could make room for him permanently, although they have already sent him down several times this season despite the fact he seems ready for the majors.
