Kingham, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his start Tuesday against the Cubs, is expected to pick up another start Sunday in St. Louis, Mason Wittner of MLB.com reports.

Kingham is assuming the rotation spot of Ivan Nova, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a sprained right ring finger. Nova's injury is considered minor and he's expected to be activated around the minimum 10 days, but because his DL stint is retroactive to May 25, he can't rejoin the rotation until the following week. That sets up Kingham for a two-start week, which should prove beneficial to fantasy players who decided to activate him before lineups locked.