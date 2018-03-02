Kingham, who has thrown five innings of one-run ball this spring, could make his major league debut at some point in 2018.

Although the 26-year-old will likely break camp with Triple-A Indianapolis, he's on the short-list for callups. Kingham isn't overpowering but commands three pitches. He's finally healthy after missing significant chunks of time with Tommy John surgery and an ankle injury since 2015. Last summer, he compiled a 3.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 93:29 K:BB in 118.1 innings. At one point he was thought to have No. 3 starter skills: he could get an opportunity to realize that potential in 2018 with a strong start at Indy.